Delores Rotolo
Dolores A. Rotolo, 77, of Pullman, died July 26, 2019, at the Glen Haven Adult Family Home in Pullman.
A funeral Mass for Rotolo will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pullman.
Burial will follow at the Pullman Cemetery.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman, Wash., is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.
Keith P. Lincoln
Keith P. Lincoln, 80, of Pullman, died July 27, 2019, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman in handling arrangements.