Verna Mae Lanting

Verna Mae Lanting, 93, of Moscow, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at her home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Sylvia Bingman

Sylvia Bingman, 83, of Lewiston, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of the arrangements.

Robert O. Jacobson

Robert O. Jacobson, 94, of Moscow, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in Charge of arrangements.

Grace V. Lyon

Grace V. Lyon, 98, of Moscow, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Regency of Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

