Verna Mae Lanting
Verna Mae Lanting, 93, of Moscow, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at her home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Sylvia Bingman
Sylvia Bingman, 83, of Lewiston, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of the arrangements.
Robert O. Jacobson
Robert O. Jacobson, 94, of Moscow, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in Charge of arrangements.
Grace V. Lyon
Grace V. Lyon, 98, of Moscow, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Regency of Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.