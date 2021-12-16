David C. Barnes
PULLMAN — David C. Barnes, 83, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at his Pullman home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Cloudy with snow showers early and steady snow likely later in the day. High around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: December 16, 2021 @ 2:20 am
What your neighbors are reading
Your guide to the best businesses in the region