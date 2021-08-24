Marjorie H. Mattson
Marjorie H. Mattson, 95, of Culdesac, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Patsy M. Yenney
Patsy M. Yenney, 89, of Deary, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Christian David Kure
POST FALLS — Christian David Kure, 31, of Post Falls and formerly of Pullman, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at his home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Edith Elizabeth Boller Gordon
Edith Elizabeth Boller Gordon, 72, of Moscow and formerly of Kamiah, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Cynthia A. West
JULIAETTA — Cynthia A. West, 53, of Juliaetta, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.