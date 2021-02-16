Clayton H. Zolber
Clayton H. Zolber, 95, of Troy, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society - Moscow Village. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is charge of arrangements.
Charles F. Koehler
Charles F. Koehler, 79, of Deary, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at his home in Deary. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara A. Johnson
Barbara A. Johnson, 84, of Deary, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Betty J. Bienz
Betty J. Bienz, 93, of Pullman, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.