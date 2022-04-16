Jack H. Blevins
Jack H. Blevins, 87, of Genesee, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Donald R. Sampson
GENESEE — Donald R. Sampson, 69, of Genesee, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dale Goble
Dale Goble, 74, of Moscow, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.