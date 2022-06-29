Jay Ostvig
COEUR D’ALENE — Jay Ostvig, 50, of Troy, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth Meckel
ELK RIVER — Kenneth Meckel, 34, of Troy, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Elk River. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Vern Pelton
Vern Pelton, 91, of Moscow, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth Twitchell
TROY — Kenneth Twitchell, 62, of Troy, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.