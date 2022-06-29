Jay Ostvig

COEUR D’ALENE — Jay Ostvig, 50, of Troy, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth Meckel

ELK RIVER — Kenneth Meckel, 34, of Troy, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Elk River. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Vern Pelton

Vern Pelton, 91, of Moscow, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth Twitchell

TROY — Kenneth Twitchell, 62, of Troy, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

