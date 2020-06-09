Delbert A. Nicholson
Delbert A. Nicholson, 94, a resident of Moscow, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Michael L. Cline
Michael L. Cline, 62, a resident of Pullman, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his rural Pullman home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Gordon L. Albert
Gordon L. Albert, 82, former resident of Moscow, died at his home in Caldwell. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Bruce H. Blazzard
Bruce H. Blazzard, 78, a resident of Potlatch, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.