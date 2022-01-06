Harold R. Thompson
Harold R. Thompson, 77, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Precious Elders Adult Family Home in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Snow during the morning will mix with rain at times during the afternoon. High near 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..
Periods of rain. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: January 6, 2022 @ 12:23 am
What your neighbors are reading