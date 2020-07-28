Bessie M. Kessler
Bessie M. Kessler, 94, of Pullman, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Henry Allen McSweeney
COLFAX — Henry Allen McSweeney, 94, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home in Colfax. Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is in charge of arrangements.
Elezabeth L. Hansen
COLFAX — Elezabeth L. Hansen, 34, of Colfax, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at DreamWorks Assisted Living in Colfax. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.