Richard A. Wayenberg

SPOKANE — Richard A. Wayenberg, 71, of Pullman, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Kathleen Hawk

Kathleen Hawk, 60, of Moscow, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Leo Bielenberg

LEWISTON — Leo Bielenberg, 74, of Lewiston, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Barnes

Robert Barnes, 71, of Moscow, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Kathleen Wilde

COEUR D’ALENE — Kathleen Wilde, 69, of Moscow, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Schneidmiller House in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Jane Gosz

PRINCETON — Mary Jane Gosz, 76, of Princeton, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

