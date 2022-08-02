Richard A. Wayenberg
SPOKANE — Richard A. Wayenberg, 71, of Pullman, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Kathleen Hawk
Kathleen Hawk, 60, of Moscow, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Leo Bielenberg
LEWISTON — Leo Bielenberg, 74, of Lewiston, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Barnes
Robert Barnes, 71, of Moscow, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Kathleen Wilde
COEUR D’ALENE — Kathleen Wilde, 69, of Moscow, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Schneidmiller House in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Jane Gosz
PRINCETON — Mary Jane Gosz, 76, of Princeton, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.