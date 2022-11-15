LaVerne T. Boehmke
LaVerne T. Boehmke, 100, of Pullman, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Bishop Place Assisted Living in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Wayne J. Busch
Wayne J. Busch, 82, of Pullman, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Bishop Place Assisted Living in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Donald W. Hermann
LEWISTON — Donald W. Hermann, 94, of Lewiston and formerly of Genesee, died Saturday Nov. 12, 2022, at Generations of Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.