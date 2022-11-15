LaVerne T. Boehmke

LaVerne T. Boehmke, 100, of Pullman, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Bishop Place Assisted Living in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Wayne J. Busch

Wayne J. Busch, 82, of Pullman, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Bishop Place Assisted Living in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Donald W. Hermann

LEWISTON — Donald W. Hermann, 94, of Lewiston and formerly of Genesee, died Saturday Nov. 12, 2022, at Generations of Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

