Ann C. Masson
Ann C. Masson, 86, of Pullman, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Miss Dorothy Adult Family Home in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
John Holup
John Holup, 85, of Moscow, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Leta M. Cameron
Leta M. Cameron, 85, of Boville, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.