Stephen “Steve” C. Johnson
Stephen “Steve” C. Johnson, 68, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Willard N. Rogers
Willard N. Rogers, 85, of Kamiah, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Lewiston. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Adam M. Savage
Adam M. Savage, 37, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.