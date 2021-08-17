Judith “Judie” Halseth

Judith “Judie” Halseth, 77 of Helmer, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Dennis “Butch” Fullerton

Dennis “Butch” Fullerton, 78, of Moscow, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at his home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Michael D. Wisehart

Michael D. Wisehart, 66, a resident of Juliaetta, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the Whitman Medical Center in Colfax. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Frances M. “Fran” Pettit

Frances M. “Fran” Pettit, 94, of Pullman, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the Bishop Place Retirement Community in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Edwin Rezendes

Edwin Rezendes, 94, of Pullman, died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Bishop Place Retirement Community in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Tyler J. Cromer

Tyler J. Cromer, 30, of Moscow, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at his home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Jill Anderson

Jill Anderson, 72, of Moscow, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Larry Young

Larry Young, 80, of Genesee, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

