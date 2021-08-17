Judith “Judie” Halseth
Judith “Judie” Halseth, 77 of Helmer, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis “Butch” Fullerton
Dennis “Butch” Fullerton, 78, of Moscow, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at his home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Michael D. Wisehart
Michael D. Wisehart, 66, a resident of Juliaetta, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the Whitman Medical Center in Colfax. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Frances M. “Fran” Pettit
Frances M. “Fran” Pettit, 94, of Pullman, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the Bishop Place Retirement Community in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Edwin Rezendes
Edwin Rezendes, 94, of Pullman, died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Bishop Place Retirement Community in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Tyler J. Cromer
Tyler J. Cromer, 30, of Moscow, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at his home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Jill Anderson
Jill Anderson, 72, of Moscow, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Young
Larry Young, 80, of Genesee, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.