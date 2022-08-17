Richard A. Tolonie

Richard A. Tolonie, 74, of Pullman, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Donald D. Anderson

COEUR D’ALENE — Donald D. Anderson, 96, formerly of Garfield, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Ivy Court in Coeur d’Alene. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Sean R. Carroll

Sean R. Carroll, 39, of Viola, died Monday Aug. 15, 2022, in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

