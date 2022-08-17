Richard A. Tolonie
Richard A. Tolonie, 74, of Pullman, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Donald D. Anderson
COEUR D’ALENE — Donald D. Anderson, 96, formerly of Garfield, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Ivy Court in Coeur d’Alene. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Sean R. Carroll
Sean R. Carroll, 39, of Viola, died Monday Aug. 15, 2022, in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.