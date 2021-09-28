Terry Lee Blankenship
ALBION — Terry Lee Blankenship, 73, of Albion, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Nolan B. Meece
Nolan B. Meece, 27, of Bovill, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Dominick J. Klewa
Dominick J. Klewa, 97, of Moscow, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Bertha M. Nygaard
Bertha M. Nygaard, 83, of Potlatch, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
James P. “Jimmy” Meyer
James P. “Jimmy” Meyer, 77, of Deary, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Berneice E. Anderson
Berneice E. Anderson, 97, of Moscow, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.