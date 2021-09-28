Terry Lee Blankenship

ALBION — Terry Lee Blankenship, 73, of Albion, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Nolan B. Meece

Nolan B. Meece, 27, of Bovill, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Dominick J. Klewa

Dominick J. Klewa, 97, of Moscow, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Bertha M. Nygaard

Bertha M. Nygaard, 83, of Potlatch, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

James P. “Jimmy” Meyer

James P. “Jimmy” Meyer, 77, of Deary, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Berneice E. Anderson

Berneice E. Anderson, 97, of Moscow, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

