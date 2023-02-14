Harold L. Osborne
PULLMAN — Harold L. Osborne, 76, of Potlatch, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Bishop Place Assisted Living in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
James F. Soderberg
LEWISTON — James F. Soderberg, 91, of Pullman, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Constance E. Robbins
Constance E. Robbins, 93, of Pullman, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Ronnie Olson
DEARY — Ronnie Olson, 53, of Deary, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Chester R. Slovick
GARFIELD — Chester R. Slovick, 97, of Garfield and formerly of Aloha, Ore., died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Garfield. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.