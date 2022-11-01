Luana Frederick
LEWISTON — Luana Frederick, 73, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Francis G. Gustin
Francis G. Gustin, 87, of Viola, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Glenda Gray Gardiner
Glenda Gray Gardiner, 76, of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.