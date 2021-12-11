Richard Johnson
Richard Johnson, 85, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Considerate Care Adult Family Home in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
David Martin Shove
JULIAETTA — David Martin Shove, 81, of Juliaetta, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Alma Delores Coleman
DEARY — Alma Delores Coleman, 94, of Deary, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.