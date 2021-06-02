Dorthy A. Mader
Dorthy A. Mader, 93, of Lewiston, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Betty R. Sandell
Betty R. Sandell, 97, of Moscow, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chape of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Carol E. Gordon
Carol E. Gordon, 95, of Pullman, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Bishop Place Assisted Living in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Lois Jean Pfaff
Lois Jean Pfaff, 75, formerly of Garfield, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Sunshine Terrace in Spokane Valley. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Bob Hunt
Bob Hunt, 81, a resident of Onaway, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at his home in Onaway. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.