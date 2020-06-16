Delia Mortimer
Delia Mortimer, 80, of Moscow, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Warren L. Iverson
Warren L. Iverson, 91, of Lewiston, died Friday, June 12, 2020 at Bishop Place in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Grace Davis
Grace Davis, 96, of Moscow, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Bishop Place in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Erika F. Iiams
Erika F. Iiams, 62, of Moscow, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Gary L. Morris
Gary L. Morris, 91, a resident of Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow, former Princeton resident, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.