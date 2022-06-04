Joan D. McDermott
Joan D. McDermott, 86, of Pullman, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Memory Care Villa at Bishop Place in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Ida A. Wolheter
GARFIELD — Ida A. Wolheter, 83, of Potlatch, died Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Mark R. Meshishnek
Mark R. Meshishnek, 68, of Moscow, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Zeberiah J. Bullock
Zeberiah J. Bullock, 7, of Genesee, died Friday, June 3, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.