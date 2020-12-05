Deborah “Debby” A. Cameron passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center. She was 66.
Debby was born Oct. 5, 1954, in Moscow to Lawrence and Sally Hasfurther, of Genesee. She was raised in Genesee and graduated from Genesee High in 1972. She attended Lewis-Clark State College, where she received an associate degree. Debby worked as a medical transcriptionist for many of the orthopedic surgeons in Moscow and Pullman and filled in at Pullman Memorial Hospital before it was Pullman Regional. Debby married Mike Cameron on Aug. 28, 1982, in Genesee. They made their home in Moscow until 1996, when they moved back to Genesee.
She enjoyed tending her flower gardens, where she grew all varieties of perennials and annuals, but her favorites were the gladiolas and dahlias. She enjoyed her low-impact aerobics classes in Lewiston she had been attending the past 12 years, watching soap operas and working on crossword puzzles. She loved her fur babies, as she always had a house cat and they loved to be spoiled by her. Debby had recently began bowling again after a 20-year hiatus.
She is survived by her husband, Mike, in Genesee; brother Art (Jan) Hasfurther, of Genesee; niece Nanette (Bryce) Nebe, of Colfax; nephews Tony (Renee) Hasfurther, of Genesee, and Cory (Alexa) Cameron, of Santa Barbara, Calif.; brother-in-law Jerry (Myra) Cameron, of Spokane, and several great-nieces and great-nephews and lots of cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held next spring or summer in Genesee.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.