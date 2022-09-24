Deborah Marie Evans

I have always said you are born to live to die… and my, what an adventure it was!
My name was Deborah Marie Schraner, but most of you knew me as Debbie Evans. I was born on January 27th, 1954 and grew up in Elmont, New York. I was known as the little wild girl with the mischievous smile and sparkling eyes. Growing up during the 50’s and 60’s meant so many fond memories- walking to the store for fresh bread for my mom. My dad being a proud member of the NY Fire Department. I had an older brother, Danny (wife Mary Jane Schraner), older sister, Teckla (husband Mike Casiglia) and my younger brother, Richard (wife Reagan Schraner). There were countless tales of magical holidays, simpler times and a home full of love.
It wasn’t until I met the love of my life, Joe Evans of Spalding, Idaho that my life took its true course. I was fresh from the city and visiting my cousin here in Moscow when I met so many wonderful friends and learned this place would become home. I loved my job at the Nobby and people enjoyed my accent so much they’d pay me just to hear me say the word, “quarter.” When I met Joe, it truly was love at first sight. We dated for such a short time before he proposed and he gave me a cigar band until we could seal the deal with a real ring, and I’ll never forget Joe taking me to Spokane in his 1963 Plymouth Sports Fury to design me the ring himself. We enjoyed 47 years of wedded bliss- the kind of life that celebrated the good and bad days. He is eternally my soul mate. In those first wedded years we had so many wild adventures with our friends and I truly loved every moment. We had the opportunity to purchase Shull Brothers Pest Control and served the Palouse area for many years until our retirement just a few short years ago.
The greatest adventure of my life was becoming a mother to my four daughters. Watching them grow and become the women they are today made my life so special. It feels like just yesterday when we’d all pile into our 1960’s Aloha Camper and explore the woods. I can still hear them echo, “Mommy, LOOK!” at all of the four-leaf clovers, antlers, frogs and crawdads. Joe and I were truly blessed. Being their mother was my greatest honor and privilege on earth. It seemed like my car was on the constant go- from Girl Scouts to band practice to the later years with hunting expeditions, get-aways and camping trips. Whether it’s Dawn’s (husband John Thomas) incredible hunting skills, Heather’s (husband Tony Niccoli) passionate creativity, Jenifer’s (husband Sonny Rossini) adventurous spirit, Heidi’s (husband Josh Evans) nurturing heart, or my precious grandchildren, they all shaped me into the woman I grew to be. I will always watch over them.
It may have come as a shock to many of you to read that I passed. I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in May of last year right after I returned from my Texas hunt with Joe. It came as quite a shock, as we were just enjoying retirement and got through the thick of the Covid pandemic. It was my wish to keep this journey private. I felt that everyone had been through so much already- I wanted to beat it and get back to the good life as soon as I could, but God had other plans. I passed away August 29th, surrounded by my family. The Evans Tribe, as we always called ourselves.
My wish is that you live your life with love, kindness and passion. Always return someone’s shopping cart. Roll down your window and let your feet dangle in the summer sun. Get outside as much as you can. Know that this too, shall pass and remember that if something isn’t working… it always comes out in the wash. Your life is to be lived. I am grateful that I was given a chance to live this life… a wife and a mother. A huntress. A wild dancer, a great cook. A strong and loving woman. I always tried my best to do the right thing. How sweet it is to have lived this life. I’ll cherish these memories until we meet again.
Debbie’s celebration of life will be held October 15th at 10:30 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow with reception to follow.