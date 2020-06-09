Delbert A. Nicholson, 94, a resident of Moscow, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow.
Delbert was born Oct. 21, 1925, at Cheraw, Colo., to Willis W. and Nora (Andrews) Nicholson. He attended his schooling at the Hunt Country school to the eighth grade and finished his school at Moscow High School.
Delbert moved to Potlatch in 1950 where he farmed. He married Mildred “Mickey” Harris in September of 1950 at Moscow and the couple made their home at Potlatch where they farmed. Delbert served in the United States Army from January 1951 and was discharged in January 1953.
Mickey Nicholson passed away in March of 1995.
Delbert married Callie Burgess Moore in November of 1998 and the couple moved to Moscow to the Palouse Hills Assisted Living in February of 2019.
Delbert was a member of the Church of the Nazarene at Princeton.
Survivors include his wife Callie Nicholson of Moscow; three sons, Layne Nicholson (Carol), Lee Nicholson (Darla) and Lonnie Nicholson (Paula) all of Potlatch; four stepchildren, JoAnne Shockley (Bob) of Ritzville, Wash., Lloyd Moore (Ronda) of Post Falls, Idaho, Harold Moore (Diane) of Warden, Wash., and Tom Moore (Noel) of Nevis, Minn. Delbert is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren, seven stepgrandchildren, nine great-stepgrandchildren and seven great-great-stepgrandchildren.
A family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Rock Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Lee Nicholson officiating. The United States Army Honor Guard and Potlatch Post No. 10300 will conduct military honors.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855 or to the Potlatch Senior Meal Site, Box 129, Potlatch, ID 83855.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.