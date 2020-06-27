Delia “Dee” Mortimer, 80, passed away peacefully from a short illness at her Moscow home Thursday, June 11, surrounded by family.
She was born June 21, 1939, in Los Angeles, to Ramón “Raymond” and Filomena (Rubio) Lizarraga and is the eldest of four siblings.
Dee graduated from Compton High School in 1956 and for a short time attended Compton Junior College. She married Ronald William Mortimer, of Los Angeles, in 1959 and had two sons, Michael and Mark. Dee was primarily a homemaker until her children left for college, after which she worked in the service industry until retirement.
Dee was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, wife and friend. She had a passion for all animals, especially dogs, and was a dog owner most of her life. She enjoyed gardening, walking with friends, traveling and had many friends both in Moscow and abroad, but was most happy when with her children and grandchildren. Dee and Ron moved to Moscow in 1996 to be closer to family, and they lived happily in the Fort Russell district.
Dee is survived by her two sons, Michael W. Mortimer and his wife, Martina, of Moscow, and Mark R. Mortimer and his wife, Denise, of Panama City, Fla.; her five grandchildren, Sebastian and Max-Florian Mortimer, of Moscow, and Devin Richer, Tristan and Saint Mortimer, of Panama City, Fla. Dee is also survived by her three siblings, Lydia Dague, Elena Ewing and Raymond Lizarraga Jr.
Dee is loved by many and she will be dearly missed. A private service will be held at a later date.