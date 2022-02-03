DeWayne Leroy Normington, a Hay, Wash., resident, passed away early Sunday morning, Jan. 30, 2022, at Whitman Hospital. He was 89.
DeWayne was born Oct. 15, 1932, in Moscow to Ernest and Laura Dahlberg Normington. He grew up in Moscow and graduated from high school there. DeWayne was enlisted in the United States Army National Guard and served during the Korean Conflict from 1951-55. He worked in the Artillery and motor pool while stationed in Germany. After an honorable discharge, he married Beryl Shepherd on Oct. 15, 1956, in Moscow.
They lived in Farmington, Wash., with their three children. DeWayne worked for Cocking Farms and the University of Idaho before moving to Riparia, Wash., to work for Ira Daniels. He later settled down in Hay and worked for the LaCrosse Grain Growers. He retired after 25 years at the age of 62. DeWayne was a member of the LaCrosse Lion’s Club and Volunteer Fire Fighters. He was a resident of Hay for more than 55 years.
He enjoyed trips to the Snake River to fish for steelhead and bass with family and friends. Family reunions always brought him so much joy, but what he enjoyed most of all was his excavator.
He is survived by his children, Shawn Normington, of Alturas Calif., and Tina Moore and son-in-law, David, of Spokane; four grandchildren, Jenny, Robert, Maria and William; eight great-grandchildren; and his sister-in-law, Shirley Normington. DeWayne was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beryl; son William “Bill;” brothers Melvin (wife Marie) and Dewey Normington; and sisters Bernadine “Dunk” Kossman and Lorraine (Chuck) Nearing.
Services will be at a later date. Corbeill Funeral Home of Colfax is caring for the family.