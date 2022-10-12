Dexter L. Skomp, 81, of Palouse, rode his Harley over the rainbow bridge Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Dexter was born Aug. 12, 1941, in Milford, Iowa, to Delmer and Doralee Skomp. His love for motorcycles took him on many adventures all over the country, always ending up back in Troy. Dexter loved old cars and often went to car shows. He even rebuilt his 1955 first series Chevy pickup.
Dexter is preceded in death by his parents, Delmer and Doralee Skomp; a sister, Donna Rayer; and brother-in-law Nick Rayer. He is survived by his wife, Connie, of Palouse; his stepson, Kevin Ekstedt Pearson (LaRae), of Troy; two stepgrandchildren, MaKayla and Tylor; brother Eldon (Roy) Skomp (Betty), of Ann Arbor, Mich.; a sister, Erma (Larry) Miedmeyer, of Tecumshe, Mich.; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.