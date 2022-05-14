Diane Lynn (Abegglen) Berger

Born Nov. 26, 1944 — Died May 11, 2022
Diane was born in Tekoa, Wash., to Hugh and Lois Abegglen, but resided in Colfax until the family relocated to Pullman. She worked at the Cordova, Audian and Big Sky theaters that were managed by her parents. She graduated from Pullman High School in 1963. Diane married Maynard Wexler in 1966 and welcomed her two daughters: Glenda, born in 1968, and Missy, born in 1972. Diane later married Richard “Dick” W. Berger. They divorced in 1988.
Diane worked for Washington State University in the budget office and in the criminal justice/political science department. She retired with more than 30 years of service in 2005. To be closer to her mother, she moved to Spokane in 2006.
To keep busy, Diane volunteered for KSPS, the Senior Center and the Shriners Hospital. She was awarded volunteer of the year in 2019. She also belonged to eight different Masonic concordant bodies, including OES, Amaranth and Daughters of the Nile in both Washington and Idaho. She was involved in Job’s Daughters most of her life. She was a member of Bethel No. 11, as a daughter in Pullman and continued as a council member into the 1990s. Recently, she has been on the council of Bethel No. 7 in Coeur d’Alene, where her granddaughter presides as Honored Queen.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Lois, and two grandchildren, Kayla and Chase. She is survived by her sister, Linda (Bruce) Mulholland, of Arizona; her brother Walter (Kristi) Abegglen, of Washington; her daughters, Glenda (John Spreen) Tanner, of Arizona, and Missy (Chad) Iacolucci, of Idaho; and grandchildren Jayden Wilson and Keira Wilson, of Arizona, and Wyatt Iacolucci and Cali Iacolucci, of Idaho.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, please send a donation in Diane’s name to the Shriners Hospital. Per Diane’s request, there will be no services.