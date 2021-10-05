Diane Michele Zollars, 74, of Pullman, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Regency Assisted Living in Pullman.
Diane was born Dec. 12, 1946, in Minneapolis to Mervin and Edna (Rosengren) Dillner. She grew up in Edina, Minn., where she attended Edina High School and graduated in 1964. Diane attended the University of Minnesota, receiving her bachelor degree in elementary education in 1968. Her first teaching job was at the school she had attended as a child. She married Richard Zollars on Dec. 21, 1968, in Edina, Minn. The following February, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. During his deployment, Diane went to Germany and taught at the elementary school on the NATO base in Oberammergau, Germany. She returned to the states in 1970 and, with Richard, moved to Boulder, Colo., where she continued her teaching career.
In 1974, they moved to Charleston, W.Va.; in 1978, they moved to Pullman, where she raised their family. Diane was active in the WSU Faculty Wives Club, serving as president until the organization was dissolved. She then became the president of the Gourmet Dining Group, serving as president for more than 25 years. Diane loved to travel, living in Tripoli, Libya and Bitburg, Germany, before graduating from high school. She and Richard traveled throughout the states and internationally, visiting five continents during their travels. She enjoyed downhill skiing for more 50 years, skiing throughout the states as well as Europe. She assisted her husband with activities supporting the Lookout Pass Ski Patrol, receiving a National Ski Patrol Angel Pin for these contributions. Diane was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who always put her family first.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Zollars, at their Pullman home; her daughter, Melanie (Zollars) McGrath, of Missoula, Mont.; her son, Andrew Zollars, of Bellingham, Wash.; her brother, Michael Dillner, of Houston; and her grandchildren, Finnegan and Rion McGrath, Lucas Zollars, and one granddaughter, who is on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents.
No public services are planned at this time. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Diane and the family request that any donations be made to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. Online condolences may be sent to kimballfh.com.