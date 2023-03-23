Dolly Germer, 93, of Moscow, died Monday, March 20, 2023, at Aspen Park of Cascadia.
Dolly was born Nov. 5, 1929, in Harden, Mont., to George and Celista Epler. Dolly was 8 years old when she, her mom and dad, her sisters Pauline, Leona, Jean and Mary moved to St. Maries another homestead at the top of the mountain on Hell’s Gulch. It was there that whey would welcome the rest of her family, brothers John and Philip, sisters Catherine, Ellen and Ruth. Dolly Lived there until she graduated from St. Maries High School.
Shortly after high school Dolly moved to Moscow to live with her cousin Vera. After arriving in Moscow, she started working at the Nobby Inn, it is there that she would meet the love of her life, George Germer. They would soon wed on Jan. 26, 1948. George had just completed his service in the Army of the United States of America. They quickly had their first child, Larry Followed by brother George and sister Susan. Dolly and George loved their Sunday drives. Dolly would pack a lunch and away they would go. Dolly loved these Sunday drives and look forward to finding the first lady slippers and trilliums of the spring. Dolly and George both enjoyed their families and loved to host anyone who would come to their home to visit were treated to a wonderful big home cooked meal. Dolly’s specialties were her homemade rolls, fried chicken and many wonderful home cooked pies always including her specialty huckleberry pie.
There were many people over the years who would tell us that our mom’s name fitted her so perfectly as she was a doll both in beauty and generosity and her wonderful smile. George always loved the song “Beautiful, Beautiful Brown Eyes” and said how beautiful my mother’s brown eyes were.
Dolly and George had a beautiful home built in year 2000, just on the outskirts of the City of Moscow. Dolly loved the family home where she had chickens, a beautiful garden and where she could feed the quail, pheasants, magpies and all the birds that came to the home. Here Dolly would live until she moved to Aspen Park for her elder care.
Dolly loved all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she loved to hear about all their activities and adventures. In her later years she would reconnect with a person she had gone to high school with back up in St. Maries with Otis Malloy. They spent time together and very much enjoyed each other’s company. They spent many hours reminiscing about their days growing up in St. Maries. It would also be so well to mention she and her sisters in their middle years were able to take several trips together, which they all had a great time.
Dolly was preceded in death by her parents, and husband George of 66 years, siblings Pauline, Leona, Jean, Mary and Ellen.
She is survived by sons Larry (Lori) Germer and George P. (Debby) Germer; and daughter, Susan Petersen, all of Moscow. She also leaves her grandchildren, Brian (Diana) Petersen of Flagstaff, Ariz., Traci (Travis) Mooney of Pullman, Scott (Diana) Petersen of Spokane, Dave (Anna) Germer of Moscow, Rachel (Derek) Zimmerman of Moscow, Kristy (Brady) Anderson of Ellensburg, Wash.; and great-grandchildren Lucas and Lexie Mooney, Iris Petersen, Skyla and Keira Zimmerman, Ava, Axle and Case Anderson and Kinley Petersen. Siblings: Catherine (Jim) Ruth, John (Joyce) and Phillip.
Viewing will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, at Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow, with burial following at Viola Cemetery. A reception will be held following the graveside services in the University Room at the University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.