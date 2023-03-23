Dolly Germer

Dolly Germer, 93, of Moscow, died Monday, March 20, 2023, at Aspen Park of Cascadia.

Dolly was born Nov. 5, 1929, in Harden, Mont., to George and Celista Epler. Dolly was 8 years old when she, her mom and dad, her sisters Pauline, Leona, Jean and Mary moved to St. Maries another homestead at the top of the mountain on Hell’s Gulch. It was there that whey would welcome the rest of her family, brothers John and Philip, sisters Catherine, Ellen and Ruth. Dolly Lived there until she graduated from St. Maries High School.

Shortly after high school Dolly moved to Moscow to live with her cousin Vera. After arriving in Moscow, she started working at the Nobby Inn, it is there that she would meet the love of her life, George Germer. They would soon wed on Jan. 26, 1948. George had just completed his service in the Army of the United States of America. They quickly had their first child, Larry Followed by brother George and sister Susan. Dolly and George loved their Sunday drives. Dolly would pack a lunch and away they would go. Dolly loved these Sunday drives and look forward to finding the first lady slippers and trilliums of the spring. Dolly and George both enjoyed their families and loved to host anyone who would come to their home to visit were treated to a wonderful big home cooked meal. Dolly’s specialties were her homemade rolls, fried chicken and many wonderful home cooked pies always including her specialty huckleberry pie.

