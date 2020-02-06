Dolma Jill Nelson Christensen passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. She was born in Mount Pleasant, Utah Oct. 18, 1928, to Edgar Lyman and Talula Frandsen Nelson. She told many stories of growing up helping her family take care of the sheep ranching business but she chose a slightly more urban life settling for raising her family in Pullman
As the second to youngest child in a family of nine children, Dolma grew up playing games and developing a competitive spirit. Her love of games served her well in her career as a teacher and enhanced her retirement as an avid golfer, traveler and socializer. She was a magnet to her grand and great-grandchildren as she was always quick to pull out a stack of Uno cards or find a way to make cleaning up a game. She was an active member of two bridge groups right up to the last month of her life.
Dolma married Jerry Brooks Christensen on July 16, 1950. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple for time and eternity. They were devoted to each other and rarely spent time apart. Their friendship began in high school and developed into romance and marriage right after college. She attended Snow College and graduated from Utah State Agricultural College (Utah State University) in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education.
As a newlywed, Dolma taught school in Price, Utah until she and Jerry went on a grand adventure to Chicago where she taught while Jerry attended dental school. In 1961, they settled in Pullman. Dolma stayed home and took care of their three children until 1969, when she went back to teaching in the Pullman School District.
She loved her students and colleagues and, thanks to Facebook, maintained communication with many of them into retirement. Dolma and Jerry spent many of their retirement years “snowbirding” to Southern California and, later, to Sun City, Ariz., where they enjoyed friendships and fun times golfing. She even beat Jerry at making a “hole-in-one.”
She always enjoyed people and saw the best in everyone. She was heartbroken when her husband of 64 years passed away in January 2015 but she continued to stay busy enjoying friends and family. She spent her final years in Arlington, Wash., living in a senior community that allowed her love of people, fun and games to continue. Her daughters lived nearby and Dolma never said “no” to a scenic drive or going out for Chinese dinner.
Dolma came from genuine pioneer stock. Her ancestors migrated along the Mormon Pioneer Trail and she was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in many callings but her greatest service was the way she made people feel. She enjoyed visits with strangers, children and her wide range of friends and family.
Dolma is survived by her three children, Jerry Brooks (Toni) Christensen of Sun City, Ariz, Barbara Jill (Keith) Leonard and Cassie Lee (Craig) Henderson both of Arlington, Wash; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren (soon to be 16). She was a wonderful mother and we will miss her enormously.
This spring we will hold a grave side service and place her next to her beloved Jerry in Fairview, Utah.