Dolores D. Heidenreich, 91, of Pullman, passed away with a peaceful smile Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
Dolores was born June 2, 1930, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Rodolfo and Mariane (Alcazar) Zuñiga. She grew up in upstate New York and later in Los Angeles, Calif., where she lived with her uncle.
As a teen, she was adopted by her stepfather, Tommy Robertson, and returned to New York where she completed her schooling.
As an adult, Dolores made Napa, Calif., her home and dedicated her life to providing for and raising her children with unconditional love. Her home was always open to friends and family. She was active in Parents Without Partners and in Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. With the Second Vatican Council, she also became involved in parish Bible studies.
Once the children were raised, she met a man with a Harley and was able to travel and see a bit of the country. In 2007, she moved to Pullman to be near her daughter. She enjoyed helping at the duck pond at Palouse Pride and being active at Sacred Heart Parish. She especially enjoyed Sacred Heart’s Social Justice Ministry, Tuesday night rosary and LGBTQ outreach. Dolores was a survivor of both polio and cancer who never took a day for granted.
Dolores was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Heidenreich; she is survived by her daughter, Linda Heidenreich, and spouse, Karen Gallaghar, of Pullman; her son George Heidenreich and spouse Jeanette Heidenreich, of Stockton, Calif.; and her most fabulous and loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and godchildren.
The rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pullman. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Interment will follow at the Pullman Cemetery.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com. In place of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Sacred Heart’s Social Justice Ministry at Sacred Heart Parish, 440 N.E. Ash St.,, Pullman, WA 99163, or to the Pullman Food Bank at www.cacwhitman.org/foodbank/.