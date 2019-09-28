Don Adams, of Moscow, died peacefully at his home Sunday morning, Sept. 22, 2019, of kidney failure. He was 86.
Don was born July 1, 1933, in Spokane to Harle and Selma (Schultz) Adams in Spokane. The family moved to Moscow when he was 8. He attended Moscow schools and graduated from Moscow High School in 1951, and shortly thereafter joined the U.S. Air Force. He served for four years, during the Korean War, in the 5th Weather Brigade, where he witnessed 16 tests of the atomic bomb. Upon his return, he enrolled at the University of Idaho and eventually went to work at the Moscow Post Office, where he was a clerk for 15 years.
Don was then transferred to the UI post office for four years before being appointed postmaster at the Garfield Post Office in April 1977. He retired from that position July 1, 1988. After retiring, he drove a school bus for the Moscow School District for 12 years. His favorite bus route was driving the children with mental and physical challenges, many of whom he maintained friendships with for several years.
Don married Judy Frei on March 3, 1962, at St. Gall’s Catholic Church in Colton.
He was very involved with St. Mary’s School in Moscow where his three daughters attended. He was also involved in fundraising for the Bear Band Boosters at Moscow High School and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.
His favorite hobbies were reading and watching the History Channel, the Seattle Seahawks and Gonzaga Bulldog basketball. He was a very family-oriented person and his greatest joys in life were his wife, kids and grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy, at their home, and his three daughters, Terri O’Keeffe (John), of Boise, Toni Wigle (Chris), of Moscow, and Erin Chaiet (Keith), of Bend, Ore. Other surviving family include five grandchildren, Bryant, Adam and James O’Keeffe, and Lauren and Audrey Chaiet, as well as brothers-in-law James Cochrane, of Boise, Herb and Mark Frei (Bobbie), of Moscow, Terry Frei, of Grangeville, Dale Frei, of Genesee, and a sister-in-law, Marilee Axling (Jim), of Gresham, Ore. He had many special friends whom he considered extended family, including Maryjude, of Minnesota, and Pennie, Kristie and Alyssa from Cardiac Rehab at Gritman Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Selma and Harle Adams; his twin sister, Donna Paulsen, and his younger sister, Joan Cochrane.
Special thanks to Marie and Lisa from Elite Home Health and Hospice, and Terry Lindsay, who provided such loving care.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow. A luncheon will follow at St. Mary’s Family Center.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial donations to St. Mary’s School or the Ronald McDonald House.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.net.