Donald Carey Spence, 63, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in hospice care at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Loma Linda, Calif., from cancer.
Don was born Jan. 30, 1957, in Moscow to Donald Franklin Spence and Rhoda Spence (Plumley).
Don went to grade school in Moscow and Lewiston, and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1974. He went into the U.S. Navy, where he served two years. He spent his life working in and around the Lewiston and Moscow area.
He married Debbie Whittaker after he got out of the service and they had a daughter, Hillary. They were later divorced. He later married Sherry, and they have a son, Dylan, who lives and works in the Spokane area. Don and Sherry later divorced.
Don is survived by his mother, Rhoda Bacon (Spence), and Ken Bacon, of Lewiston; his sisters, Pamela Spence and Kristie Spence, both of Lewiston; his son, Dylan Spence, of Spokane; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Franklin Spence; his grandparents, Carey “Glen” Spence and Norma C. Spence; and his daughter, Hillary Kay Spence.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Lewiston.