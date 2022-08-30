Donald D. Anderson, 96, a resident of Ivy Court in Coeur d’Alene, passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at his home at Ivy Court where he has made his home for three years.
Don was born on Sept. 27, 1925, at Garfield to Martin and Martha (Parkinson) Anderson. He attended his school years at Garfield, and graduated from the Garfield High School.
Mr. Anderson farmed in the Garfield–Palouse area from 1948 to 1972. He later became school maintenance man working for the Gar-Pal School District for 15 years when he retired.
He married Manon L. Freeman on June 12, 1949, in Garfield, and she died in 2015.
Don was a member of the Lewiston Orchards Community Church, Ladow Grange, Whitman County Sheriff’s Pose, Garfield Rural Fire Department and Garfield Christian Fellowship Church.
Survivors include, one son, Martin Anderson (Linda), of Rockford, Wash.; two daughters, Deana Hamilton (Dennis), of Lewiston, Leanne Helbling (Fred), of Magna, Utah; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Anderson, of Owatonna, Minn. Don is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son Neil Anderson.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Garfield Christian Fellowship Church with Pastor Dean Walker officiating. A private Family Burial preceded the service.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.