Donald M. Osterberg, of Clarkston, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, because of complications brought on by dementia.
He was born Dec. 13, 1934, to Otto and Gladys Osterberg in Weippe.
Donald was proud to be a millworker for Potlatch Forest Inc. for 37 years; he held several positions and enjoyed them all. He began in Potlatch and completed his career in Lewiston.
In earlier years, he was quite a bowler, hitting a perfect score of 300 several times. He belonged to the Moose Lodge in Moscow, but above all he enjoyed his beautiful yard that he tended with care.
Survivors include daughter Katherine Petersen (Lou), son Charles Osterberg, daughter Karin Sanders (Jeff) and stepson Randy Miller (Debbie); grandchildren Breanna Moquin (Mitch) and Nathan Sanders; stepgrandchildren Heather Higgins, Brenda Olesen, Wes Olesen, Christina Olesen, Jessie, Lindsay, Brandon and Mitchell Miller; and nine great-grandchildren.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Marian; stepdaughter Carol Olesen; and stepson Kevin Miller.
At Donald’s request, there will be no services. He will be laid to rest at the Moscow Cemetery.