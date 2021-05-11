Donald R. Fields passed away in the early morning hours Friday, April 30, 2021, at Prestige Rehab Center in Ellensburg, Wash. His death was the end of a 41-year battle with multiple sclerosis.
Don was born Feb. 1, 1951, to Merle and Ada Fields. His childhood was spent in the valley, enjoying many hours with his cousins. Born with a logger father, he had an enduring love of the outdoors and the hills surrounding the Kittitas Valley, especially the Manastash area. As he got older, his trips to the hills were often done from the seat of his CJ5 Jeep and in the company of fellow members of Hilltoppers Jeep Club.
Don’s work career was varied but he was never more satisfied than when working in the woods. He logged several seasons for the Fourteen Logging Co.
With no formal training, he still was able to accomplish amazing things in his spare time. Before he could settle to a final career path, multiple sclerosis came calling and soon rendered him unable to work. He still filled his time with drives in the hills, taking up photography and winning ribbons at the county fair as well as selling slides of wildlife to local artists to study for their projects.
In the year 2000, he relocated to Moscow and married Michelle Stephens. Don returned to the Kittitas Valley in 2013 following her death.
Don was also preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Ada Fields.
He is survived by his children, Adam (Mandi), daughter Johanna Shafer; sister Sandy Greer; and brothers Bill (Bonnie) and Scott (Holly). Don is also survived by eight grandchildren.
An open house remembrance of his life was from 1-4 p.m. May 8 at the home of Don and Susanne Strommer, 60 Trinity Lane, Ellensburg.
