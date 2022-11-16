Donald William Hermann, of Lewiston and a longtime Genesee resident, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Generations of Lewiston. He was 94 years young.
Don was born April 3, 1928, in Moscow, to Jacob Phillip and Mary Gibb Hermann. He grew up and attended school in Genesee, graduating from Genesee High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1948, transferred to the reserves in 1950 and was honorably discharged in 1953. He was a member of the American Legion in Genesee.
Don farmed all his life in Genesee. He served on many boards and took his responsibilities seriously, but also enjoyed the people he served with. He was a “people” person and truly loved talking and visiting with them.
He and Donna M. Norman were married in Seattle on Jan. 24, 1953. She died Nov. 2, 2012. Don was also preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Phil.
Don was a dedicated Christian and a member of Genesee Community Church.
In his retirement, he and Donna enjoyed traveling the western U.S. in their motorhome. He was a self-taught machinist and spent many hours making model engines. They moved from Genesee to Lewiston in 2005.
Surviving are his son, Doug and Traci Hermann, of Lewiston, and daughters, Connie and Kim Mayer, of Bremerton, Wash., and Lori and Larry Schwartz, of Orofino. He also leaves six grandchildren, Nicole Akers, Jennifer Prime, Shandra Harding, Ryan Hermann, and Wesley and Darin Schwartz. Adding to the family tree are also 10 great-grandchildren. He loved his family and enjoyed his nieces and nephews.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Genesee Community Church, 118 E. Ash St., Genesee, ID 83832, or American Legion Post No. 58, 136 E. Walnut Ave., Genesee, ID 83832.
Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Genesee City Cemetery, 2001 Becker Road, Genesee.
With a celebration of life following at the Genesee Community Church.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.