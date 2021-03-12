Donald William Hulst

Donald William “The Projectionist” Hulst, 79 of Moscow, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his home. He was born Aug. 22, 1941, at St. Lukes Hospital in Newburgh, N.Y. He is the son of the late Irving and Dorothea Hulst of Westfall Township, Pa., and brother of the late Margery H. Tonkin of Matamoras, Pa.
Don was the retired owner of over 13 theaters and cinemas throughout the Poconos and Catskills areas. He was also the former owner and operator of the Maybrook Drive-In and Flea Market in New York. Later in his career he was also the owner of Bagels Plus in Port Jervis, N.Y. Don loved the movie business and all things entertainment. He was an entrepreneur and ahead of his time. He was a visionary and created unique venues at the theaters and drive-Ins throughout the region.
He married Anna Nedwetzky Feb. 14, 1974. He was the proud father of his three children and 10 grandchildren, Irving Donald Hulst II and his three children of Moscow, Karllina Schmidt (deceased) and husband Duane Schmidt and their two children of Hawley, Pa., and Michel Hulst and wife Elizabeth and their five children of Scottsdale, Ariz.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Irv Hulst Scholarship Fund Westfall Fire Department P.O. Box 154 Matamoras, PA 18336. Memorial services will be planned for a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Kimball Funeral home, Pullman; for information, or to send condolence notes to the family visit www.kimballfh.com.