Donn L. Walden, who loved his family, sports and sports journalism, died of complications from a stroke Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Lewiston. He was 50.

Donn was born in Pensacola, Fla., on Jan. 3, 1973. He spent much of his youth in Columbus, Ohio, and lived in the Buckeye State most of his life. He and his family moved to Lewiston in August 2019 when he was hired as sports editor of the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

Donn developed a love of sports in his childhood and was a lifelong fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Guardians and Columbus Blue Jackets. He loved all sports, but baseball was his favorite.

Tags

Recommended for you