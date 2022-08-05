Doreen Jean Two passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Pullman.
She was born Oct. 31, 1933, in Rockford, Ill., to Mable Germaine Two and Alfred Bert Two.
Jean graduated from Riverside Brookfield High School in Riverside, Ill., in 1951. Then in 1955, she graduated from Monmouth College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in education. After receiving her degree, Jean taught school until 1957, when she enlisted in the U.S. Navy. While in the Navy she attended George Washington University, earning a Master of Science degree in personnel administration. Jean received many accommodations in the Navy and rose to the rank of lieutenant. In 1958, Jean was jet flight certified for high-speed, high-altitude flight in the Lockheed “T-Bird” jet aircraft. As an officer in the Navy, she broke many barriers and became the first woman to do a number of important tasks previously never allowed for women.
She retired from the Navy in 1972 and moved to Pullman. She worked for Washington State University as a custodian and for WSU recycling. She also owned and operated Jean II cleaning service.
She was a staunch Democrat and tireless advocate for human and environmental rights. She maintained many high-profile politicians on her speed dial, and never backed down or remained quiet about her opinions. Her blue pickup truck loaded with new, old and might-need-someday items was a recognizable fixture throughout Pullman and Moscow.
The world has lost a humorous, historian and a wonderful woman. I, along with many others, will miss and speak of her often with a smile. Thank you Jean Two, may your influence continue, I am sure it will.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced in the future.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Humane Society of your choice, or to the Good Samaritan Fund, WSU Veterinary School, P.O. Box 64701, Pullman, WA 99164.
Online condolences may be left at dragonlady1933@gmail.com.