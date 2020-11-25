Doris Ann McDougall, our dear mom, grandma and friend, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.
She was born in Madison, Wis., Feb. 25, 1928, to Celia and Marcus Elmer. Doris grew up in Madison with her parents and her older sisters, Betty and Joyce.
Doris was fun-loving, sincere and thoughtful. She was curious and liked learning things. She was artistic and a whiz at math. After earning her masters in sociology, she began a career in Lincoln, Neb. She soon met her husband, Bill McDougall, and they were married in Huron, S.D., in 1952. Her loving and happy 56-year marriage was spent mostly in Pullman. Her life included many world travels and adventures. She adapted to many different situations with spirit and her love of life.
Doris (Mom) was always thinking about the rest of us, bringing us together and caring about us. She enjoyed conversation, puzzles and games and the company of her many friends. She knitted us sweaters and blankets. She was always ready for one more round of cribbage.
She leaves behind her son, Bob, of Durango, Colo.; her son, Jim, and his wife, Katie, of Poulsbo, Wash., and her grandsons, Jason and Ray. Doris was preceded in death by her daughter, Jane, in 1984, and her husband, Bill, in 2008.
We will plan a remembrance for Mom in Pullman at a later date. Doris will rest next to her husband and daughter at the Pullman City Cemetery. Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman is caring for her family. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.