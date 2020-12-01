Doris Elaine Edgar, lifelong Troy resident, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at City View Adult Family Home in Pullman. She was 90.
Doris was born Feb. 11, 1930, in Troy to Burl and Alice Edwardson Trout. She grew up there and graduated from Troy High School. She and Cameron “Hugh” Edgar were married at the Troy Lutheran Church on Nov. 6, 1949. They made their home outside of Troy on American Ridge Grade, where she was a homemaker.
They moved into Troy in 1967, where she became “Momma Doris” to the many children she babysat while raising their four daughters. She was active in her girls’ lives as a Campfire leader, 4-H leader and helped with their many school activities. Doris had many talents, which included canning, sewing, crocheting, knitting and pine needle basket weaving. She kept camp for the many hunting and fishing trips to Buffalo Hump with the families of Fred and Naomi James, Helen and Dorwin Anderson, Pastor Gerald and Martha Hoffman. In 1973, Doris began working at the Troy Post Office as a clerk. She retired from there in 1992. She was a member of the Troy Lutheran Church, and many women’s groups. After retiring, Doris and Hugh enjoyed golfing at the Moscow Elks Golf Course. She especially loved being a part of her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s lives.
Doris is survived by her children, Karen (Sam) Scharnhorst and Connie (Gary) Osborn, both in Troy, Julie (Bruce) Spangler, of Moscow, and Janice (Patrick) Shortt, in The Dalles, Ore. She also leaves a brother, James B. (Butch) and sister-in-law Vicki Trout, in Troy; and a brother-in-law, Loyd Ackerman, in Lewiston; as well as 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Hugh, in 2008, and sisters Maxine Strottman in 1983, Carol Jean Ackerman in 2017 and Betty Trout in 2019; and grandson Kyle Scharnhorst in 1985.
The family suggests that memorials be made to the Troy Lutheran Church, Troy Fire Department or Troy Ambulance Fund.
Doris will be joined to rest with Hugh at Burnt Ridge Cemetery. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be planned in the spring or summer next year.
Short’s Funeral Chapel is assisting the family and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.