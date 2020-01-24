Doris Jane Odenborg, 100, of Genesee, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
Doris was born April 30, 1919, in Turner, Ore., to Samuel and Sophia Watson Tunnell. She grew up on the Camas Prairie with her siblings, Donal Tunnell and Jean Tunnell Brincken. Doris graduated Cottonwood High School and attended nursing school at St. Joseph Hospital in Lewiston.
Doris met the love of her life, Delos Odenborg, and the two were married Sept. 2, 1940, just two days after her nursing school graduation. The two made their home on a small farm just outside of Genesee, where they raised their six boys.
Doris and Delos’ home was the center of many family gatherings. From countless holiday dinners and outdoor barbecues and bonfires, to the best 4th of July fireworks shows put on by her sons for their families. Her family will forever cherish these memories.
Doris’ passion, aside from her family, was traveling. Together with her sister Jean, the two visited England, France, Germany and Canada. Doris also traveled to Mexico and was a member of the Road Runners, where she traveled all over the United States.
Doris was a long-standing member of the St. John and Valley Lutheran churches in Genesee, where she taught Sunday school and attended Bible studies. Later, she attended Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Moscow, where she was also a part of The Lady’s Circle, which made quilts for those in need all around the world.
We will forever be thankful for the family and friends who helped make her 100th birthday party last year such a special celebration. Doris was also honored along with two other centenarians from Genesee as the grand marshals during the town’s Community Day Celebration this past June.
Doris is survived by her sons, Neil (Linda) Odenborg of Genesee, Laune (Terry) Odenborg of Moscow, Alan (Stephanie) Odenborg of Moscow, Steve (Julie) Odenborg of Genesee and Kevin (Sandra) Odenborg of El Paso, Texas, and daughter-in-law Daphne Odenborg of Moscow. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Delos, in 1984; son Sandy Odenborg in 2017; and siblings Buddy Tunnell in 1923, Donal Tunnell in 2002, Jean Tunnell Brincken in 2017 as well as her half-sister Lydia Eller.
Doris’ family would like to thank the staff at Regency Pullman for their love and support of our beloved mother and grandmother over the past several years. A celebration of life will be held at a later date this spring.
You can honor Doris by continuing in her ways of loving fully, cracking jokes often and making room at your table for anyone who’s hungry. Monetary donations in her memory can also be made to the Genesee Fire Department.
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Spokane Valley is in charge of arrangements. You may submit condolences to the family at www.hennesseyvalley.com/tributes.