God saw you were getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered, “Come with me.” With tearful eyes we watched you suffer and saw you fade away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. Your “golden heart” stopped beating, working hands put to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us that he only takes the best. — Unknown, from “Forever Remembered.”
Doris Jean Israel, 90, peacefully passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
She was born Sept. 7, 1929, in Troy to Grant and Huldah Clemenhagen. She grew up on a farm on Big Bear Ridge outside of Kendrick. Doris married Clement Israel and they moved to the Columbia Basin (Ephrata, Wash.) in 1953 to farm. They had three children. Doris later moved to Ephrata. She worked many years at Enterprise Oxygen and retired from the Grant County PUD where she was a dispatcher.
Doris was a strong and independent woman. She was always busy, often in the kitchen baking goodies or a fresh apple cake for someone at work or someone in the neighborhood. Doris could be found working in her yard and when someone told her she couldn’t plant something in the Columbia Basin heat, she would always prove them wrong. She sewed, made crazy quilts and did various arts and crafts.
Doris traveled at every chance she got. Whether a day road trip with girlfriends or a cruise or a special trip to eastern Russia with an aunt when Alaska Airlines first began service to Russia from Anchorage, Alaska. She was ready to go before you even knew about it.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Grant and Huldah Clemenhagen; two brothers, Buddy and Monty; and her son, Sheldon. She is survived by her children, Risë (Ken) Crowl and Jeffry (Barbara) Israel; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and many other loved ones.
There will not be a service. She will be cremated, with her ashes spread up on a hill overlooking the farm in Idaho with other family members.
Doris touched many lives and will be greatly missed. Until we meet again — all our love to you.