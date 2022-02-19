Dorothy Elaine Blosser, 98, of Spokane, passed peacefully with her family by her side Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Dorothy was born Dec. 12, 1923, in Ewan, Wash., to Harvey Duncan and Lena Nineva Mattingley, the youngest of 12 children. She graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1942. Upon graduation she was offered a position with the Old National Bank of Sunnyside.
Dottie moved to Walla Walla in 1945 where she worked as a civilian employee at MaCaw General Hospital, sometimes transporting injured soldiers from the airbase to the hospital. It was at that time that she met her future husband, Lt. Timothy Hobert Blosser, who was stationed at MaCaw during WWII.
She married Tim on Dec. 2, 1945. They had three children, Patrick, Douglas and Susan.
In June 1948, they moved to Pullman where Tim began his career at Washington State University in the dairy and then later in the animal sciences department. At that time, Dottie was very involved in many local university, civic and church activities, and also began her lifelong love of golf.
In 1974, they moved to the Washington, D.C., area where Tim was employed by USDA. In 1987, they retired to Spokane. At that time they became members of Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church.
Dorothy joined the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1978 while living in Washington, D.C. Upon returning to the Northwest, she transferred her membership and became very active in the local Jonas Babcock Chapter, where she served as regent as well as state treasurer.
She enjoyed gardening and had an extensive garden of bearded irises. She was also active in the Terrace Garden Club.
She was a member of the Indian Canyon Ladies Golf Club for more than 28 years. She also enjoyed playing with her family, golfing as recently as 2020 when she was 96. She also was an avid New York Times crossword enthusiast.
Dorothy is survived by her three children; one grandson, Ryan; two great-grandchildren, Griffin and Faith; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Her husband, Timothy, preceded her in death Jan. 14, 2018. Her grandson, Kevin, also preceded her in death Nov. 28, 2021.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Spokane and Home Care Assistance for their loving care and support of Dorothy.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Jonas Babcock Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, 504 S. Skipworth Court, Spokane Valley, 99206, Attn: Dorothy Blosser.