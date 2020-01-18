Dorothy (Nelson) Whitaker, age 79, passed peacefully in the company of loved ones in Chandler, Ariz., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. She was born Feb. 22, 1940, in San Diego to Carl and Dorothy (Orser) Nelson.
Dorothy graduated from Myrtle Point High School in Oregon, and studied psychology at the University of Oregon where she met her first husband, Dr. H.C. Kim, with whom she had nine children. The Kims raised most of their family in Troy, Idaho, but eventually moved back to the milder climate of southern Oregon. Dorothy married John Whitaker on Feb. 4, 2004, and moved to Chandler, Ariz.
She was preceded in death by sons Paul Kim and Jonathan Kim. She is survived by husband John Whitaker; children Thomas Kim, Susan Jacintho, Sylvia Kim, Timothy Kim, Peter Kim, Cynthia Schmit and Joseph Kim; sister Britta Shaw; and many grand- and great-grandchildren.
Most folks knew her as Pidge, so named for the gentle pigeon sounds she made as a baby. She was known for her wisdom, generosity, and creativity. She had many talents including designing, inventing, art, music, sewing, needlepoint and quilting. She was a lifelong advocate for racial and gender equality. She cared about and practiced environmental stewardship, organic agriculture and responsible resource management long before it was fashionable. She valued community, especially neighbors helping neighbors. She was an avid Scrabble and card player as well as active volunteer. She was fiercely independent and had a motto of, “Make do, do for yourself, or do without.” She loved natural landscapes, wildflowers and songbirds. She was gentle, strong and loyal, and her life brought about deep and widespread blessings.
A celebration of her life is planned to be held in July on the Oregon Coast.