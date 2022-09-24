Doug Hall died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the age of 61 years old in Ocean Park, Wash. He was lovingly succeeded by his son, Tyler Douglas Hall; current wife, Juliette Do; former wife, Donna Fretheim; and stepdaughter, Nikki Podlas.
Doug lived a full life as an athlete, professional leader and caring family man. He lived fiercely with a larger-than-life outlook that carried him from his early career as a football running back in Moscow and then throughout his life in Tahoe, Newport Beach, Las Vegas and Belize. This zeal for fearless adventure brought him to his final decade living abroad as a well-respected businessman in Indonesia, Thailand and Myanmar. While his experiences were always grand in scale, Doug had many moments of quiet contemplation that set him apart from others. He was a creative, unique and complex soul whose capacity to create meaningful relationships made him memorable to everyone he came across.
Doug Hall was a man with a heart bigger and richer than what was meant for this earth. He will be deeply missed by his family, and his many friends and colleagues whose lives he touched personally. May he rest in eternal peace.